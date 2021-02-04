Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 7,943 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.19. The stock had a trading volume of 44,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,903. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day moving average of $122.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

