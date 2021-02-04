Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 340.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,139 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.22. 80,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,258,906. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $163.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

