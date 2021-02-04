Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,505 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after buying an additional 262,285 shares during the period. Permit Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.51. 344,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,152,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

