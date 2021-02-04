Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF (BATS:RODE) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF (BATS:RODE) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.33. 10 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.