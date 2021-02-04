Hartford Multifactor Low Volatility International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LVIN) Shares Down 0.1%

Hartford Multifactor Low Volatility International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LVIN) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.33. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33.

