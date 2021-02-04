Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Stock Price Up 0%

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) shares traded up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.84. 1,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTAB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,998,000.

