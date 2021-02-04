Harvest Community Bank (OTCMKTS:HCBP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Harvest Community Bank (OTCMKTS:HCBP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Harvest Community Bank shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 4,600 shares traded.

Harvest Community Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HCBP)

As of January 14, 2017, Harvest Community Bank was acquired by First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company. Harvest Community Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, business money market accounts, statement savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as multi-tiered personal savings accounts.

