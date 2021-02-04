Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.0% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $128.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.03. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $317.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

