Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires 2,420 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.22% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 368,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 114,955 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at $4,534,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth $645,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UWM traded up $4.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.58. The stock had a trading volume of 20,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,762. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $110.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.54.

