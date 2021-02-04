Harvest Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,748. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

