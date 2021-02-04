Harvest Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 324.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,111,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,479,000 after buying an additional 55,317 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Nordson by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 663,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 541,537.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 541,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.22. 3,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,197. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.94. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $216.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.