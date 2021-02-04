Harvest Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares comprises about 0.9% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.60% of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares by 118.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA NAIL traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,288. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $98.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82.

