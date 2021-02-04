Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMLV. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 13,828 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 31,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 359,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of XMLV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,589. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $55.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.