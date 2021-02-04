Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $7.75 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.0% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $328.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,072,434. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.48. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $330.32.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

