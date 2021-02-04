Harvest Investment Services LLC Reduces Position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF makes up 0.9% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LGLV. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $352,000.

LGLV stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,275. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $121.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.13.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.