Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 4,555 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,480. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.46. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

