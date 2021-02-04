Harvest Investment Services LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.1% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 187,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 65,030 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 95.4% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.91. The company had a trading volume of 125,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,995. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62.

