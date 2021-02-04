Harvest Investment Services LLC Trims Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF comprises 1.5% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 148,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.71. The company had a trading volume of 497,672 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.97.

