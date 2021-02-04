HashBX Hits Market Cap of $697,099.38 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 45.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, HashBX has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. HashBX has a market cap of $697,099.38 and approximately $71.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00069140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $481.51 or 0.01309931 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,207.66 or 0.06005799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005980 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00042153 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00018593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000175 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

