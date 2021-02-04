Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Reaches $4.39 on Top Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.39 or 0.00011844 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 47% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $63.48 million and $1.02 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,046.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,602.80 or 0.04326495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.12 or 0.00391724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.77 or 0.01138490 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.60 or 0.00476699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.77 or 0.00401586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00247142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020532 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,466,737 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

