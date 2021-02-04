Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) rose 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.29 and last traded at $34.17. 346,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 185,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $622.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $285,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,963.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

