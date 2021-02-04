HC Wainwright Boosts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $305.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $289.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist cut shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.65.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $263.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after acquiring an additional 316,681 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Biogen by 223.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after purchasing an additional 163,257 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,728,000 after buying an additional 160,408 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after buying an additional 140,012 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,422,000 after buying an additional 117,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

