HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,672 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,584,000 after buying an additional 474,835 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,654,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,421,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.71.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $584,580.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,680 shares of company stock worth $5,965,476. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $173.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.22 and its 200-day moving average is $143.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $174.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

