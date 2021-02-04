HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.72

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.72 and traded as high as $57.42. HCI Group shares last traded at $56.30, with a volume of 39,677 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $449.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.67.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.40. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $104.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

