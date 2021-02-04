Head to Head Analysis: AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) versus WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WhiteHorse Finance and AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 2 4 0 2.67 AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential downside of 10.55%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 27.50% 9.08% 4.66% AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $67.07 million 4.34 $30.84 million $1.52 9.32 AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 93.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against a composite index comprised of JPMorgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets, JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global, and the Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index. It was previously known as Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II, Inc. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund was formed on May 20, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

