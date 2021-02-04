Head to Head Analysis: TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) & BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get BioCardia alerts:

This table compares BioCardia and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -5,103.95% -496.87% -178.90% TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -273.66% -84.56%

This table compares BioCardia and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $710,000.00 86.83 -$14.71 million ($2.61) -1.90 TRACON Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 46.71 -$22.67 million ($7.47) -1.37

BioCardia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TRACON Pharmaceuticals. BioCardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TRACON Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BioCardia and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 2 0 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioCardia presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.13%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.19%. Given BioCardia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioCardia is more favorable than TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.9% of BioCardia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BioCardia has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioCardia beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system, a percutaneous catheter delivery system for cardiovascular regenerative medicine; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in San Carlos, California.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. The company's clinical stage products also include DE-122, which is in randomized Phase IIa study for the treatment of wet AMD; TRC102, which is a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mesothelioma, Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors, Phase I/II to treat solid tumors and lymphomas, and Phase I trial to treat lung cancer; TRC253, a small molecule, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody that is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with 3D Medicines Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. for the development of envafolimab; I-Mab Biopharma for the development of CD73 antibody TJ004309; Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. for the development of TRC253; Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development of carotuximab products for ophthalmology indications; Roswell Park Cancer Institute and Health Research Inc.; Case Western Reserve University; and cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.