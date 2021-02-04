Head to Head Contrast: BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) vs. Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and Restaurant Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 5.48% -12.03% -2.70% Restaurant Brands International 11.00% 26.67% 4.70%

This table compares BBQ and Restaurant Brands International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $82.27 million 0.69 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A Restaurant Brands International $5.60 billion 3.24 $643.00 million $2.72 21.89

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than BBQ.

Risk and Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BBQ and Restaurant Brands International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 1 0 0 2.00 Restaurant Brands International 1 5 19 0 2.72

Restaurant Brands International has a consensus price target of $64.14, indicating a potential upside of 7.70%. Given Restaurant Brands International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Restaurant Brands International is more favorable than BBQ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of BBQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats BBQ on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 27, 2020, it had 139 restaurants, including 48 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchise-operated restaurants in 28 states and three countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,932 TH restaurants, 18,838 BK restaurants, and 3,316 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries worldwide and U.S. territories. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

