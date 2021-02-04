Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Linda Llewelyn Sells 1,717 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $84,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,570 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $54,934.30.

Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $52.87.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 415.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 274.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

