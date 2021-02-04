HeartBout Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,421.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $79,385.54 and $1,421.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00066845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.19 or 0.01261370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,099.13 or 0.05655299 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00041567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00017381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000173 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a token. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars.

