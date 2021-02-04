Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $67.13 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $645.00 million and $67.13 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00201835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001938 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013009 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009667 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007943 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,139,816,098 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

