Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0907 on Top Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.0907 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $647.36 million and $89.30 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00054401 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00196650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001884 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00011754 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009427 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002700 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,139,691,335 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

