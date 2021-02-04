Hegic Price Reaches $0.29 (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Hegic has a market cap of $96.82 million and $6.80 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hegic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00054056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00143706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 152.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00106394 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00063367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00238561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00040378 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,143,899 tokens. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

Hegic Token Trading

Hegic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.