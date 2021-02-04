HEIDI (HDI) Price Down 63.1% This Week

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded up 43.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. HEIDI has a total market cap of $2,944.08 and $4.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEIDI token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEIDI has traded down 63.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 107.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HEIDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

