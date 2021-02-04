Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $337.34

Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $337.34 and traded as high as $384.50. Helical plc (HLCL.L) shares last traded at $375.00, with a volume of 83,555 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Helical plc (HLCL.L) from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Helical plc (HLCL.L) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 378.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.34. The company has a market capitalization of £453.11 million and a P/E ratio of 32.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Helical plc (HLCL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical plc (HLCL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.