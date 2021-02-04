Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.94

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.94 and last traded at $59.82, with a volume of 8762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helios Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 86.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,470 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $261,500. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the third quarter valued at $369,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

