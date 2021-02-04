HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised HelloFresh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.03. 11,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,020. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $90.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.