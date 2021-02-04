HelloGold (HGT) Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $467,060.27 and $3.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded up 58.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HelloGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HelloGold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.62 or 0.01320257 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005819 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00042697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,008.09 or 0.05338527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00020490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000172 BTC.

HelloGold Token Profile

HelloGold (HGT) is a token. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.