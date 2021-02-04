Hemington Wealth Management Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 218,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,981,000 after acquiring an additional 29,707 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,120,000 after buying an additional 45,505 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $353.84. 60,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,838. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $354.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

