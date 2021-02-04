HempCoin (THC) Market Cap Tops $3.11 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 219.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $9,627.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,100.63 or 1.00144431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00043159 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000233 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,473,038 coins and its circulating supply is 260,337,888 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

