Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $90.81

Shares of Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (LON:HDIV) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.81 and traded as low as $88.40. Henderson Diversified Income Trust shares last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 180,932 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £172.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82.

About Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV)

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

