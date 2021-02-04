Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL.L) (LON:HSL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,032.56

Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL.L) (LON:HSL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,032.56 and traded as high as $1,048.00. Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL.L) shares last traded at $1,040.00, with a volume of 132,194 shares.

The company has a market cap of £776.81 million and a P/E ratio of 6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,032.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 877.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.88%.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

