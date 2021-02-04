Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.78

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.78 and traded as high as $22.17. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 27,201 shares trading hands.
HCCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.09 million, a PE ratio of 110.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCCI)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
