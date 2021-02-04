Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.78

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.78 and traded as high as $22.17. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 27,201 shares trading hands.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.09 million, a PE ratio of 110.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.