Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 61,580 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 437.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,580 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after purchasing an additional 897,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after purchasing an additional 968,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,219,000 after purchasing an additional 832,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

