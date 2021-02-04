Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 32,250 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 174.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,777 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

