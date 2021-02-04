Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Sells $1,822,311.72 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:HES traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.87. 2,385,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,073. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average of $48.46.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.