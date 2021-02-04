Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,556,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 516,760 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $148,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HPE opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.92, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

