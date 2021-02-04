Hi Mutual Society Market Cap Reaches $595,059.75 (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $595,059.75 and $353.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 53% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00065020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.79 or 0.01322329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049957 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,756.53 or 0.04771535 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00015619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00020629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

Hi Mutual Society (CRYPTO:HMC) is a token. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hi Mutual Society (HMS) is a blockchain project developed and operated by Qfund, the largest online crowdfunding platform in Asia. HMS intends to build up a decentralized Mutual Society using blockchain technology and deliver relevant services in the healthcare and insurance industries. On the insurance industry, the HMS aims to introduce digital currencies systems to eliminate the inflation risk and store the sensitive data collected during the insurance period on the blockchain, keeping it safe from external attacks. Regarding the healthcare system, the HMS team plans to mitigate the long payout period and high reject rate by implementing the smart contract feature to improve the system efficiency. The HMS token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

