High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.84. 57,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 72,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%.

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,295.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,863 shares of company stock valued at $239,586. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in High Income Securities Fund stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.49% of High Income Securities Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

