High Note Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,103,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,247,000 after acquiring an additional 99,153 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,292,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,413,000 after acquiring an additional 320,659 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 733,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,378,000 after acquiring an additional 101,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 570,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,392,000 after acquiring an additional 28,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,551. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.93. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.56 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.