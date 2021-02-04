High Note Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,331 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in AutoZone by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 272,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 58.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,712,000 after purchasing an additional 53,895 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 7.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,670,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO stock traded up $19.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,213.78. 4,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,205.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,180.52. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total value of $877,551.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total transaction of $13,490,269.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

